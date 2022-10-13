Ultimate sports relic: Carisbrook seats in search of new home

Thousands of fans sat in the seats at Carisbrook making memories as they watched local sport before the stadium closed in 2011.

Now, 1400 of those seats are destined for the dump — unless new homes can be found for them.

The site now houses a PlaceMakers, which opened this year.

PlaceMakers Carisbrook owner-operator Justin Macready said he hoped people would take some of the plastic seats away as memorabilia from the old days.

He received a call earlier in the week from a regular customer, who said they had found a whole warehouse full of Carisbrook memorabilia on a work site which the owner did not want.

The seats were a part of sporting history, but he could not preserve them all by himself.

"I can take half a dozen, I just can’t take 1400."

Holding up some of the former Carisbrook seats are Brent Allen Builders apprentice Andrew Rhodes (left) and PlaceMakers Carisbrook owner-operator Justin Macready. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The seats had drainage holes in them and could easily be screwed on to a beam for use or put on a wall as a relic.

They would be perfect for an outdoor area, bar or man cave, he said.

It would be "such a shame to see them end up in the dump".

Some of the seats would be placed alongside other Carisbrook relics in the store as part of a "mini museum".

Seats could be picked up from the PlaceMakers over the next few days

"They’re free to a good home."

