Ultimate sports relic: Carisbrook seats in search of new home

Now, 1400 of those seats are destined for the dump — unless new homes can be found for them.
The site now houses a PlaceMakers, which opened this year.
PlaceMakers Carisbrook owner-operator Justin Macready said he hoped people would take some of the plastic seats away as memorabilia from the old days.
He received a call earlier in the week from a regular customer, who said they had found a whole warehouse full of Carisbrook memorabilia on a work site which the owner did not want.
The seats were a part of sporting history, but he could not preserve them all by himself.
"I can take half a dozen, I just can’t take 1400."
They would be perfect for an outdoor area, bar or man cave, he said.
It would be "such a shame to see them end up in the dump".
Some of the seats would be placed alongside other Carisbrook relics in the store as part of a "mini museum".
Seats could be picked up from the PlaceMakers over the next few days
"They’re free to a good home."