University staff to continue industrial action after snow shuts down strike rally

Snowy weather prevented the first strike rally in nearly 20 years from taking place at the University of Otago yesterday.

Members of the university branch of the Tertiary Education Union (TEU) joined in on strike action taking place at universities nationwide yesterday, but in a quieter form than expected.

Branch organiser Philip Edwards said members withdrew their labour for two hours in the push for a pay rise to keep pace with inflation.

A pay increase of 8% is sought by the TEU as negotiations to renew university collective agreements take place nationwide.

University vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said this week the university’s financial environment was increasingly constrained.

However the university would continue to negotiate with the union and those striking yesterday would still be paid as a gesture of good faith.

Union members were asked in a ballot last week if strike action should be taken and were "overwhelmingly" in favour.

Participants had planned to congregate at the main common room of the Student Union at 2pm yesterday, before undertaking a march for the first time since 2004, if weather allowed.

However yesterday’s snowfall had been heavy to the point where many would-be participants were unable to even travel to the university.

"People can’t get off the hill suburbs, there is a large number of people that can’t get here," Mr Edwards said.

However yesterday was only the start.

"Members will continue to take various actions throughout the next eight days," he said.

