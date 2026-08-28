An apparent spot of vehicle trouble lead to an unlicensed teenager being caught with weed, amphetamines and bong fashioned from “a plastic V bottle”, Dunedin police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling on Sir John Thorn Dr, near Port Chalmers, about 4pm on Wednesday when they came across a vehicle parked on the footpath.

It appeared to have broken down and when officers stopped to assist the 18-year-old male driver, they smelt cannabis from within the vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

“Police invoked the Search and Surveillance Act and searched the vehicle.

“They located and seized 4.5g of cannabis, a homemade plastic cannabis utensil, so like a plastic V bottle that’s made into a cannabis bong, and 2g of amphetamine.”

As the driver was unlicensed, the vehicle was impounded, Sgt Lee said.

Police were investigating an alternative resolution for the offending, he said.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz