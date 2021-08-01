Upgrade planned for car park, office

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Dunedin City Council-owned building has had propping in place on the southern side of the building since the end of last year.
The propping was installed as a temporary measure ahead of an upgrade of the building.
Dunedin City Council group manager property services David Bainbridge-Zafar said the upgrade of the building was still in the planning stages.
Though the council was still working through details the work would include general building upgrades and a full refurbishment/upgrade of the office space, he said.
Work was likely to begin next year.
The main tenant of the building is the Ministry of Education.