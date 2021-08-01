Upgrade planned for car park, office

Temporary propping is placed in between the floors at the lower Moray Pl car park earlier this week.PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The very early seeds have been planted for an upgrade of the lower Moray Pl car park and office building.

The Dunedin City Council-owned building has had propping in place on the southern side of the building since the end of last year.

The propping was installed as a temporary measure ahead of an upgrade of the building.

Dunedin City Council group manager property services David Bainbridge-Zafar said the upgrade of the building was still in the planning stages.

Though the council was still working through details the work would include general building upgrades and a full refurbishment/upgrade of the office space, he said.

Work was likely to begin next year.

The main tenant of the building is the Ministry of Education.