Sunday, 1 August 2021

Upgrade planned for car park, office

    Temporary propping is placed in between the floors at the lower Moray Pl car park earlier this week.PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    The very early seeds have been planted for an upgrade of the lower Moray Pl car park and office building.

    The Dunedin City Council-owned building has had propping in place on the southern side of the building since the end of last year.

    The propping was installed as a temporary measure ahead of an upgrade of the building.

    Dunedin City Council group manager property services David Bainbridge-Zafar said the upgrade of the building was still in the planning stages.

    Though the council was still working through details the work would include general building upgrades and a full refurbishment/upgrade of the office space, he said.

    Work was likely to begin next year.

    The main tenant of the building is the Ministry of Education.

    The Star
