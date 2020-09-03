Thursday, 3 September 2020

10.30 am

Van driver injured after crashing into parked car

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The driver of a van that hit a parked car in Dunedin early this morning is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

    A police spokesman said they attended a crash in Quarry Rd, at 12.23am, where a car had hit a parked car, which caused that car to hit another parked car.

    The driver of the van was transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

    It was believed the driver had fallen asleep, but inquires were ongoing, the spokesman said.

