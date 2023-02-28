Vandervis set to lose disability role

Lee Vandervis, PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis looks set to shift out of a role chairing a disability advisory group, after concerns were raised about his appointment.

A recommendation in front of the Dunedin City Council today is for Cr Vandervis to pick up a post as the councillor representative for Age Concern and for Cr Mandy Mayhem to take over being the representative on the Disability Issues Advisory Group (DIAG).

The proposed change in councillor appointment on the advisory group has been welcomed by Disabled Persons Assembly Dunedin.

"We raised concerns with the council about the chairing of DIAG, and are pleased to see that these concerns have been taken on board,’’ kaituitui (co-ordinator) Chris Ford said.

"Disabled people give their time, knowledge and expert advice from the lived experience of disability on advisory groups,’’ Mr Ford said.

"Having a councillor representative that recognises, respects and values the perspective and advice of disabled people who are part of the advisory group is essential.’’

The recommended swap in roles for Crs Vandervis and Mayhem was included in a report for today’s council meeting about councillor appointments to external organisations.

In 2016, Cr Vandervis advised a disabled candidate for the council "being a councillor is all about having people understand where you come from, and you simply are not able to make yourself understood’’.

A rival candidate, Barry Timmings, brought up the discussion during the election campaign, arguing Cr Vandervis had told the disabled candidate, Joshua Perry, he should not stand.

Cr Vandervis, who has an autistic son with speech difficulties, disputed this.

"I told him it was really good that he stood, that it showed real courage, and that it was a very difficult thing to do to get in front of people and try and get a point across," Cr Vandervis said in 2016.

Mr Perry said Cr Vandervis had told him he "wouldn't get into council as nobody can understand me".

"He was quite rude to me."

Mr Ford told RNZ in 2016 the comments by Cr Vandervis were abhorrent.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the proposed switch in responsibilities was a natural swap and a better fit.

He confirmed the viewpoint of Mr Ford was a factor.

Asked to what extent historical comments from Cr Vandervis influenced the change, Mr Radich said "not much at all’’.

Cr Mayhem confirmed the proposed switch was not instigated by her and said she felt she would do well in her new role.

The importance of accessibility was something she had emphasised.

Mr Ford said the assembly would ask the council to ensure the chair or co-chair of the group was a disabled person.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz