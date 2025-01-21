Vehicle attacked amid car sale confusion

A disagreement over the rightful ownership of a car allegedly sold to two Dunedin people boiled over after a man attacked the vehicle with a hammer and screwdriver.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to MacBeth St in Caversham at 7pm on Friday after a resident witnessed an allegedly intoxicated man attacking her newly bought Subaru with a hammer and screwdriver.

When police arrived and located the 56-year-old man, he told police the vehicle was his as he had bought it from the previous owner.

However, the property owner where the car was parked also believed she had bought the vehicle from the previous owner.

Officers were unable to determine who owned the vehicle, and it appeared it had been sold to both people.

Inquiries were continuing to determine who the owner of the car rightfully was.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz