Vehicle spiked by police after chase through city

A man took Dunedin police on a car chase through the city this afternoon, police say.

A police spokesman said Dunedin police attempted to pull over the vehicle of interest in Portobello about 3.15pm by flashing their lights.

However, the 21-year-old driver took off away from police.

Police then initiated a pursuit that took them through Central and North Dunedin.

The vehicle was spiked in Dundas St at 3.25pm which flattened one tyre.

The man continued to drive away before being located in Blueskin Rd at 3.45pm.

Police took the driver into custody and are currently considering charges.

Inquiries are ongoing.

