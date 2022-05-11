Vehicle written off after crashing into tree

A Dunedin driver lost control of his vehicle in wet conditions yesterday before crashing into a tree.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 25-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving along Brighton Rd in Westwood at 5pm yesterday.

The driver was going around a bend and the road was wet, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The vehicle spun around and hit a tree, leaving the driver with minor injuries but the vehicle written off, he said.

Later, at 11.40pm, a 27-year-old driver was stopped by police while speeding up Brockville Rd.

Police found the driver had been forbidden to drive.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued an infringement notice.