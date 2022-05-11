Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Vehicle written off after crashing into tree

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Dunedin driver lost control of his vehicle in wet conditions yesterday before crashing into a tree.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 25-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving along Brighton Rd in Westwood at 5pm yesterday.

    The driver was going around a bend and the road was wet, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The vehicle spun around and hit a tree, leaving the driver with minor injuries but the vehicle written off, he said.

    Later, at 11.40pm, a 27-year-old driver was stopped by police while speeding up Brockville Rd.

    Police found the driver had been forbidden to drive.

    The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued an infringement notice.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter