Victim of Dunedin house fire named

The woman who died in a Dunedin house fire last week has been named.

She was Phillipa Gaye Smith, 67, who died in her Highcliff Rd home last Tuesday.

A death notice printed in today's Otago Daily Times said she would be missed by her family who all "thought the world of her".

Fire appliances from St Kilda, Dunedin, Lookout Point and Roslyn were called to the Highcliff Rd incident about 9.20am, and Dunedin police later confirmed one person had died as a result.

Fenz Otago district assistant commander Craig Geddes said the fatality was a "tragic event".

"We were alerted to this fire as a result of a passer-by.

"There was no smoke alarm activation to draw anybody’s attention to the property.

"It was just someone walking past who smelt the smoke and saw it coming out from underneath the eaves.

"So the message for the public is, having working smoke alarms in your lounge, hallway and bedrooms will ensure that you are alerted to any fire and keep you safe."

Highcliff Rd has been cordoned off as emergency services attend an apparent house fire. Photo: Craig Baxter

Firefighters could be seen rushing into the building as smoke poured from the windows.

Paramedics appeared to bring a person to a waiting ambulance as more police arrived on the scene.

Two fire investigators had completed a scene investigation in conjunction with the police.