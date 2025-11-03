Monday, 3 November 2025

Vintage car club's Taieri Tour results

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Cars line up before the start of the Vintage Car Club's Taieri Tour in 2022. The 53rd running of...
    Cars line up before the start of the Vintage Car Club's Taieri Tour in 2022. The 53rd running of the annual event was held on Saturday. File photo: ODT
    The 53rd Annual Taieri Tour of the Vintage Car Club's Otago Branch was held on Saturday.

    It was beautiful weather for the tour, which started at the Grange Retirement Village in Mosgiel and motored to Waihola for lunch. 

    The results from the event are:

    Time Trial

    Veteran Vehicles (pre 1919)
    1st Travis Michelle 1917 Moon
    2nd Donald Campbell 1911 Sunbeam

    Vintage Vehicles (1919-1931)
    1st Graeme Duthie 1926 Ford Model T
    2nd Simon Read 1928 Ford Model A
    3nd Nevin Gough 1922 Dodge

    Post Vintage Vehicles (1932-1945)
    No results from this class

    Post War Vintage Vehicles (1946-1960
    1st Neil Hodgkin 1954 Humber
    2nd Brian Michelle 1952 Daimler
    3rd Alistair Day 1957 Mg ZB

    Post 1960 Vehicles (1961-1980)
    1st Bruce Brown 1978 Datsun 120Y SSS
    2nd Gil Edmunds 1976 Mini Clubman
    3rd Robert McAuliffe 1971 Chrysler Valiant

    Post 1980 Vehicles (1981 – 1994)
    1st Stuart Neil 1989 Toyota
    2nd Phil Thomson 1981 Ford Cortina
    3rd Malcolm Eunson 1984 Volvo 240

    Motorcycles
    1st Andrew Roxburgh – Honda
    2nd Bruce Murray BSA

    Field Tests
    1st Bruce Brown
    2nd = Graeme Duthie
    2nd= Andrew Roxburgh

    Overall
    1st Stuart Neill
    2nd Graeme Duthie
    3rd Travis Michelle

     

     

     

    Advertisement