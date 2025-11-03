Vintage car club's Taieri Tour results

Cars line up before the start of the Vintage Car Club's Taieri Tour in 2022. The 53rd running of the annual event was held on Saturday. File photo: ODT

The 53rd Annual Taieri Tour of the Vintage Car Club's Otago Branch was held on Saturday.

It was beautiful weather for the tour, which started at the Grange Retirement Village in Mosgiel and motored to Waihola for lunch.

The results from the event are:

Time Trial

Veteran Vehicles (pre 1919)

1st Travis Michelle 1917 Moon

2nd Donald Campbell 1911 Sunbeam

Vintage Vehicles (1919-1931)

1st Graeme Duthie 1926 Ford Model T

2nd Simon Read 1928 Ford Model A

3nd Nevin Gough 1922 Dodge

Post Vintage Vehicles (1932-1945)

No results from this class

Post War Vintage Vehicles (1946-1960

1st Neil Hodgkin 1954 Humber

2nd Brian Michelle 1952 Daimler

3rd Alistair Day 1957 Mg ZB

Post 1960 Vehicles (1961-1980)

1st Bruce Brown 1978 Datsun 120Y SSS

2nd Gil Edmunds 1976 Mini Clubman

3rd Robert McAuliffe 1971 Chrysler Valiant

Post 1980 Vehicles (1981 – 1994)

1st Stuart Neil 1989 Toyota

2nd Phil Thomson 1981 Ford Cortina

3rd Malcolm Eunson 1984 Volvo 240

Motorcycles

1st Andrew Roxburgh – Honda

2nd Bruce Murray BSA

Field Tests

1st Bruce Brown

2nd = Graeme Duthie

2nd= Andrew Roxburgh

Overall

1st Stuart Neill

2nd Graeme Duthie

3rd Travis Michelle