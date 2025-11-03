Vintage car club's Taieri Tour results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was beautiful weather for the tour, which started at the Grange Retirement Village in Mosgiel and motored to Waihola for lunch.
The results from the event are:
Time Trial
Veteran Vehicles (pre 1919)
1st Travis Michelle 1917 Moon
2nd Donald Campbell 1911 Sunbeam
Vintage Vehicles (1919-1931)
1st Graeme Duthie 1926 Ford Model T
2nd Simon Read 1928 Ford Model A
3nd Nevin Gough 1922 Dodge
Post Vintage Vehicles (1932-1945)
No results from this class
Post War Vintage Vehicles (1946-1960
1st Neil Hodgkin 1954 Humber
2nd Brian Michelle 1952 Daimler
3rd Alistair Day 1957 Mg ZB
Post 1960 Vehicles (1961-1980)
1st Bruce Brown 1978 Datsun 120Y SSS
2nd Gil Edmunds 1976 Mini Clubman
3rd Robert McAuliffe 1971 Chrysler Valiant
Post 1980 Vehicles (1981 – 1994)
1st Stuart Neil 1989 Toyota
2nd Phil Thomson 1981 Ford Cortina
3rd Malcolm Eunson 1984 Volvo 240
Motorcycles
1st Andrew Roxburgh – Honda
2nd Bruce Murray BSA
Field Tests
1st Bruce Brown
2nd = Graeme Duthie
2nd= Andrew Roxburgh
Overall
1st Stuart Neill
2nd Graeme Duthie
3rd Travis Michelle