Volunteer radio presenter calls time after two decades

Dunedin radio presenter Graeme Fyffe has left his role at Radio Dunedin after just over 20 years.

After 20 years behind the mic, Graeme Fyffe is signing off.

The now former volunteer presenter at Radio Dunedin hosted his final show on Saturday, the last of what he estimates to be thousands of shows over the past two decades.

Known for hosting the Saturday morning country rock show, between 6am and 10am, Mr Fyffe said he had corresponded with musicians among the likes of Dinah Lee, Patsy Riggir, Tom Sharplin, Craig Scott, Jade Hurley and Isla Grant.

"I have been blessed with luck to have worked with so many incredibly talented people," he said.

Mr Fyffe said he had been involved in the music industry his whole life, having played in bands throughout the 1970s and '80s.

He recalled being told by former mentor and broadcaster, the late Neil Collins, to, whatever he did, not change the way he presented his programme because he was such easy listening.

The power of radio was about helping people who were less fortunate and giving them some pleasure in life, he said.

"If we can make that little bit of difference to them by dragging them emotionally into the radio and playing something nice and just being compassionate, then we've achieved a hell of a lot.

"That's what Radio Dunedin is all about."

There was a formula to be followed when it came to running a radio show, Mr Fyffe said.

Starting off with country music in the morning was a nice and soft way to get people out of bed, before transitioning to more lively music from the likes of Steve Earle or the Eagles after the first hour.

"You don't go hammering ... Deep Purple at 6am in the morning otherwise you're going to piss people off; they're going to turn it off."

Mr Fyffe said Radio Dunedin was a very special part of his life, but he had lots of enthusiasm for the future.

He would miss the camaraderie he had shared with those in the radio industry and all the "good folk" he had bonded with.

He would also miss the listeners, whom radio had always been about.

"We're just the guy or the lady on the end of the mic.

"It's about the people that are listening."

