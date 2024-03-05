Volunteers hard at work as book sale looms

Volunteers sort boxes of books for the annual Regent Theatre 24 hour Book sale at the Edgar Centre on Monday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

With more than 2000 boxes of books already lifted by volunteers, the setup for Dunedin’s 24-hour second-hand book sale is well under way.

On Friday and Saturday, Dunedin book-lovers will have the chance to top up their collections at the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale at the Edgar Centre.

Sale proceeds will go towards funding the publication of a book celebrating the theatre’s centennial that is coming up in 2028.

Volunteer Alison Cunningham helps prepare the annual Regent 24 Hour Book Sale at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin yesterday.

Sale convener Kath Wallace said the huge collection of boxes in the room was just the "tip of the pimple" of what they had to organise.

"This is only 585-odd boxes of books. We have something like 1300 boxes in storage in Kaikorai Valley."

Starting last night, Southern Rugby Club members were helping haul the books into the Edgar Centre.

Taskforce Green was also present yesterday, helping sling the endless funnel of boxes off a truck and into the centre.

The sale was previously held in the theatre. It started at 12.30pm on a Friday and went through the night for a full 24 hours.

However, since the volunteers were "starting to get a bit on in years", the decision was made to split it up over two days.

"We used to get students all arriving around 1am to 3am, all either dressed in their pyjamas or coming from the pub — all sorts of weird things," Mrs Wallace said.

"Some of them would be drunk and we’ve even had the odd streaker come through. The boys in blue have also had a few visits in the past.

"We had a lot of fun with the students, but as time has gone on they decided they didn’t want to come, but we would love to see them come back."

The sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 10pm each day.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz