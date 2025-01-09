Thursday, 9 January 2025

Walker airlifted to hospital after Cape Saunders fall

    By Tim Scott
    One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after falling 10m down a bank at Cape Saunders.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at about 1.30pm today, which they understood was ''fall-related''.

    One operations manager and one helicopter responded, and a patient in a moderate condition was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

    A police spokesman said someone had fallen down a 10m bank while walking near Kaimata and Cape Saunders Rds, towards the end of the Otago Peninsula.

