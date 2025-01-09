Walker airlifted to hospital after Cape Saunders fall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after falling 10m down a bank at Cape Saunders.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at about 1.30pm today, which they understood was ''fall-related''.
One operations manager and one helicopter responded, and a patient in a moderate condition was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.
A police spokesman said someone had fallen down a 10m bank while walking near Kaimata and Cape Saunders Rds, towards the end of the Otago Peninsula.