Walker airlifted to hospital after Cape Saunders fall

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after falling 10m down a bank at Cape Saunders.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at about 1.30pm today, which they understood was ''fall-related''.

One operations manager and one helicopter responded, and a patient in a moderate condition was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokesman said someone had fallen down a 10m bank while walking near Kaimata and Cape Saunders Rds, towards the end of the Otago Peninsula.

