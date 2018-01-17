Warrington Beach fire suspicious

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A fire in sand dunes on Warrington Beach, north of Dunedin, yesterday is being treated as suspicious.

Crews from Waitati and Waikouaiti took two hours to put out the fire after arriving at the scene just after 3pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

‘‘Police were notified as a car was seen leaving the scene.’’

The fire, which scorched an area 50m by 20m, was brought under control about 4.30pm.