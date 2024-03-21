Thursday, 21 March 2024

Watch: Dunedin police deliver pizza to party flat

    Dunedin's Lakehouse flat's well-organised event - complete with spreadsheet - was at the centre of this year's all-day St Patrick's Day student party in North Dunedin.

    And nobody was happier about that than the boys in blue.

    Now police have released a video showing how they teamed up with the Good One party register to support the flat's efforts at a well-run gathering by delivering some sustenance.

    Dunedin Alcohol Harm Reduction Officer Sergeant Steve Jones "thought they deserved a bit of a treat, in the form of some old-fashioned lining of the stomach" in the form of pizza provided by the Good One alliance.

     

     

