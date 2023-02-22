Watch out for slippery 'summer ice' roads

Police are urging motorists to take extra care around the region this morning as rain continues to make roads slippery after the long dry spell.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an 18-year-old man lost control of his vehicle in wet weather and hit a lamp post on the Main South Rd off-ramp in the Dunedin suburb of Concord last night.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was not injured, but it served as a timely reminder that southern roads would be slippery at the moment following significant rainfall.

During long dry spells dust, dirt, oil and other materials build up on the road surface.

When it rains, the road surface becomes greasy, making it very slippery.

The term ‘summer ice' is used to describe these conditions, which are similar to the black ice that drivers experience during winter.

Even a little bit of rain after several days of dry weather can trigger these conditions, creating a potential danger for unsuspecting drivers.

Snr Sgt Bond suggested drivers keep their speeds down, take extra care on corners and curves, increase following distances from vehicles in front, and brake and steer gently.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz

