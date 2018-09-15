Weather to worsen: Snow watch in place for Otago

Warm weather on display at Dunedin's Queens Garden today. Photo: ODT

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts. Despite temperatures being predicted to hit the twenties throughout Otago this weekend things are set to change on Sunday night.

Metservice has put out a heavy snow watch, a strong wind watch and heavy rain watch for areas about the South as an active front begins to move up the South Island from Sunday evening.

A heavy snow watch is in place for North Otago, Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Clutha, Southland, Fiordland and Dunedin where snow was expected to fall to lower than 300m inland early Monday morning and to about 500m near the coast.

Metservice said the weather system was set to bring heavy rain to western areas of the South Island including Fiordland and Doubtful Sound.

A strong wind watch was in place from 9am on Sunday in Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Clutha, Southland, Stewart Island where northwesterly winds could approach gale force at times.