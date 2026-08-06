CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

August 7: Silverpeaks Country Music Club variety concert, with guests Bevan Gardiner, The Young Family and John Meddings, 7.30pm, Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel. All welcome, door charge. Inquiries, phone 021 107-6996.

August 8: Little Box of Operas and City Choir Dunedin present John Rutter’s family-friendly The Reluctant Dragon and Five Childhood Lyrics, directed by Jenny Burchell and musical director David Burchell, with narrator Philip Craigie and soloists Teddy Finney Waters (tenor) and Joseph Kelly (tenor), 4pm and 7.30pm, Otago Boys High School auditorium.

August 9: St Kilda Brass 125th anniversary gala concert “And the Saints Go Marching On”, conducted by Ian Porthouse and Peter Adams, with soloist Harry Porthouse (cornet), 2pm, King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, Bay View Rd.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

August 7: The Wild Chitokakas, Dougie & the Moon Rocks, and DJ Ektopik Beats, at The Crown Hotel.

August 8: Dunedin Musicians Club gig featuring Ronnie Stash & The Resistance, Skin Thief, and J Callander, 12 Manse St. Doors open 7pm, bands start 8.30pm.

August 8: Francisca Griffin & the Bus Shelter Boys, Seek Help!, and Rotom Washing Machine, at The Crown Hotel.

August 13: British stand-up comedian, actor and TV personality Alan Davies presents Think Ahead, 7.30pm, Regent Theatre.

August 16: Dunedin Folk Club AGM and club night, 6.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

Dunedin actors Dylan Shield, left, and Brent Caldwell in a scene from Harold Pinter's dark comedy The Dumb Waiter, on now at the Playhouse Theatre. Photo: Supplied

THEATRE & POETRY

Until August 8: Dunedin Repertory Society presents Harold Pinter’s classic play The Dumb Waiter, directed by Chris Cook, evening performances 7.30pm, Sunday matinee 2pm, Playhouse Theatre, Albany St.

August 12: The Octagon Poetry Collective presents featured readers Linda Collins and Sandie Forsyth, with MC Jackson and open mic, 7pm, New Athenaeum Theatre, 23 The Octagon. Free entry, all welcome.

DANCE

August 6 and 13: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 6 and 13: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

August 11 and 13: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

August 9: Taieri Historical Society AGM, with speaker Lindsay Wilkie on local history, 2pm, Outram Historical Park.

August 9: Dunedin Gasworks Museum AGM, with panel discussion on the future of Dunedin’s industrial heritage, led by Ann Barsby and Peter Petchey, 4pm, at the gasworks. All welcome.

August 10: Mosgiel Ladies Probus Club meeting with speaker retired fire fighter Bill Petrie, 9.30am, Taieri Bridge Club. 10 Wickliffe St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone Jackie 0273163961.

August 11: Taieri Friendship Club meeting, with speaker Peter Horrell on his recent trip to China, 9.30am at Taieri Bridge Club, cnr Church St and Wickliffe St, Mosgiel.

August 12: Cafe Babel gathering, a chance to practice and share languages, 4pm-5pm at Yours, Moray Pl.

August 13: Silverstream Women’s Club AGM, 10am at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall. Inquiries, phone Vicki on 489-7491, or Lynne on 021 111 2169.

August 15: Death Cafe gathering, 2.45pm at The Swan, 23 Bath St. Open forum for discussion on death. All welcome. Pre-register via the Dunedin Death Cafe Group Facebook page.

Max Schreck as Count Orlok in 'Nosferatu', being screened in a special Dunedin Film Society 80th anniversary event, on August 12 at Rialto Cinemas Dunedin. Image: ODT files

FILM

August 8: Dunedin Film Society president Alister McDonald and film buff Ryley Atkinson present a “sneak peek” of NZIFF, 2pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery auditorium.

August 12: Dunedin Film Society presents an 80th anniversary free film screening of Nosferatu, 7.30pm, Rialto Cinemas Dunedin. Reserve seats by email: dunedinfilmsociety@gmail.com

August 14-30: Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival, screenings at the Regent Theatre and Rialto Cinemas Dunedin.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

August 6 and 13: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

August 6 and 13: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 8: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club urban walk (Outram), departing 10am corner Melville and Princes Sts. Petrol charge $5. Potential members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan (03) 950-3019.

August 10 and 17: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

August 12: Dunedin Writer’s Workshop meet to enhance the craft of writing, 5.15pm-7.45pm, Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library. New members welcome.

August 12 and 19: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

August 13: Dunedin Sign Language Practice Group gathering, 7.30pm, South Dunedin Library community room. Suitable for learners of all levels.

August 19: West Taieri Embroiderers Guild meeting, 10am-2pm, Outram Memorial Hall, 10am-2pm. All interested beginner or experienced stitchers welcome. Contact Robin 027 481 1012 or Karen 027458 4698.

MUSIC GROUPS

August 6 and 13: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

August 7 and 14: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 10 and 17: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

August 10 and 17: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

August 10 and 17: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

August 11 and 18: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn 027 4876-443.

August 11 and 18: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz.

August 11 and 18: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723 5813.

August 11 and 18: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome, inquiries email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz.

August 21 and September 4: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

Dunedin artist Anne Baldock's exhibition "Room to View" continues until August 31 at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St. Image: Supplied

EXHIBITIONS

August 10-16: Otago Art Society “Demonstration Days”, 20 working artists demonstrate their techniques, 10am-4pm, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station. Artist talks at 12.15pm each day.

Until August 13: “Teu Le Va: The Spaces Between Us”, 35 new works by Ana Teofilo, at Gallery De Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St.

Until August 16: “Delicious Complicity”, works by Felix Harris at Bertha Gallery, 15 George St, Port Chalmers.

Until August 23: “What Did People Do All Day?”, found-object sculptures by Nick Austin, alongside earlier works, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until August 30: “To See Takes Time”, works by Evan Woodruffe, Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until August 31: “Room to View”, new works by Anne Baldock, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until August 31: Art@Marinoto Cafe, “Painting for Purpose” watercolours by Rachel McCoubrey, fundraising for Fountain of Peace (Uganda), Mercy Hospital.

Until August 31: “Dresstories and Aotea’ula” works by Yuki Kihara, Milford Galleries Dunedin, 18 Dowling St. Artist talk, 5.30pm, August 20.

Until September 13: “From Behind”, paintings by Imogen Taylor produced between 2022-26, curated by Dr Kirsty Baker, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more.

Ongoing: Friends of the Hocken Collections offer the public the chance to buy “Banks’ Florilegium”, prints of botanical engravings from Captain Cook’s first world voyage, 1768-1771, as a fundraiser — 40% of sale proceeds go to the Hocken. For information, visit www.alecto-historical-editions.com

GARDEN EVENTS

August 9: Otago Lily Society meeting, with talk on lilies “from bulbs to flowers”, 1.30pm, Janet Cameron room, Green Island. All welcome.

August 9: Otago Rose Society afternoon tea meeting, 2pm at St Peter’s Church hall, Hillside Rd. All welcome. Inquiries, email otagorosesociety@gmail.com

August 10: Dunedin Vegetable Growers Club meeting, with talk on “Masanobu Fukuoka, the Japanese pioneer of do-nothing farming”, 7pm, Hope’s Bowls Stadium, 38 Tahuna Rd.

August 11: Dunedin Garden Lovers Club meeting, with speaker Leanne Kirk on her Nepal trip, 1.45pm, St James Presbyterian Church, King Edward St, South Dunedin.

August 12: Taieri Garden Club meeting, with speaker Raewyn Maskill on the “Chinese Gardens History”, 7.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church, Church St.

August 15: Dunedin Gardening Club Workshop Day, have a go at hanging baskets, wreath making, botanical cards, mosaics, and raranga weaving, 9am-4pm, Green Island Bowling Club Hall, 183 Main South Rd. Bookings required. Contact Midge on 027 696 2551, email midgeruka@gmail.com

GENERAL EVENTS

August 6 and 13: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com.

August 7 and 14: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

August 8: Coastal Unity Parish presents a “winter warmers market”, warm clothing, pyjamas, bedding, jackets, jumpers, activities, hot soup and drinks, 10am-2pm, St Margaret’s Presbyterian Church, 208 Main South Rd, Green Island.

August 10: Pātaka Ora free community lunch, welcoming anyone who would like a hot meal and company, noon at Āraiteuru Marae dining hall, 24 Shetland St.

August 10 and 17: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

August 10 and 17: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

August 11 and 18: Old Yang-style tai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

October 3: Get together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm at Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126 2664.