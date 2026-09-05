CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

September 5: The NZ Modern School of Music 37th Otago-Southland Music Competition, Mornington Presbyterian Church, 16 Maryhill Tce.

September 6: Dunedin Musical Society concert, featuring voice, cello-piano and piano duets with musicians Goknil Biner, Ozan Biner-McGrath, John Van Buskirk, Kathy Thompson and Kana Takahashi, 2pm, Mornington Methodist Church.

September 9: Lunchtime concert by pianists Terence Dennis and Tom McGrath, works by Poulenc, Shostakovich and Paul Schramm for two pianos, 1pm, Marama Hall.

September 12: Opera Otago 70th birthday celebrations, dinner with music from solos, ensembles and choruses, plus book launch, from 6pm in the Naylor Love Lounge, Edgar Centre. Bookings via humanitix.com by September 6.

September 12: Chamber Music NZ presents NZTrio+, an expanded ensemble playing quintets by Schubert, Gareth Farr, and Caroline Shaw, 7.30pm, Glenroy Auditorium.

September 19: Dunedin Symphony Orchestra 60th Gala, conducted by James Judd with soloists Michael Houstoun (piano) and Jonathan Lemalu (bass), performing works by Jack Speirs, Smetana, Mozart, Shostakovich and Stravinsky, 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

September 24-25: Otago University music programme centenary celebrations, workshops, panel discussions, and classical and contemporary music concerts, on campus.

GIGS

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

September 4: J Solo Project and Matt Danger, 8pm, The Crown Hotel.

September 6: Dunedin Folk Club presents The Phil Corfield Band, 7.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

September 11: Wild Chitokakas, Bluestone, and Supertonics, 8pm, Dunedin Musicians Club, 12 Manse St. Doors open 7.30pm.

September 12: The Whirling Eddys perform roots rock, rhythm ‘n blues, 8pm, No.8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Tickets via humanitix.com

THEATRE & POETRY

September 9: Octagon Poetry Collective presents featured reader Rachel O’Neill and Michelle Elvy, with MC Nicola Thorstensen, 7pm, New Athenaeum Theatre, 23 The Octagon. Open mic. Free entry, all welcome.

September 10-11: Lunchtime theatre, Calling Love by Asya Ahmadasri, directed by Eva Captijn, 1pm, Allen Hall, on campus.

September 17-26: Moose of Fire Productions presents Stitched, a new play by Ellie Swann, New Athenaeum Theatre, 23 The Octagon.

DANCE

September 3 and 10: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 3 and 10: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

September 8 and 10: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

September 10: Silverstream Women’s Club, with speaker Julie Judd, 10am at Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall. Inquiries, phone Vicki on (03) 489-7491, or Lynne on 021 111-2169.

September 19: Dunedin Death Cafe meeting, open forum to discuss of death and dying, 3pm at The Swan, 23 Bath St. Pre-register on Dunedin Death Cafe Group Facebook page.

FILM

September 9: Dunedin Film Society screening of El (1953), directed by Luis Bunuel, 7.30pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

September 3 and 10: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

September 3 and 10: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 6: SGINZ Buddhist Activity Centre meeting and chant for World Peace, 10am-11.30am, 43 Manor Pl. Free, all welcome. Inquiries, email bhg179@gmail.com

September 7 and 14: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

September 8: Valley Fest — Dunedin Pastel Artists Group open studio, come and see what we are painting, 12.30pm-2.30pm, Fred Hollows Room, The Valley Project, 262 North Rd.

September 9 and 23: Art for Wellbeing, relaxed sessions of creativity, 10.30am-noon, every second Wednesday, South Dunedin Community Library, Great King St.

September 9: Cafe Babel, a chance to practise or share languages over a cuppa, 4pm-5pm at Yours, Moray Pl.

September 9 and 16: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

September 10: Valley Fest — NEV Art Class, showing the effects of salt on water colour wash, 10am-noon, Fred Hollows Room, The Valley Project, 262 North Rd.

September 12: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club Portobello-Allans Beach field trip, meet at 9am, corner Melville and Princes Sts. Potential members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan (03) 950-3019.

September 16 and 19: Dunedin Spinners & Weavers Guild meeting, 10am-2pm, Dunedin Gasworks Museum, Braemar St, South Dunedin. All interested people welcome.

September 18: Port Chalmers & District Lions Club with Terra Nova Sea Scouts Group host a fundraising Bingo night, 6.15pm, Harbour Hawks clubroom, Albertson Ave, Port Chalmers. Help support sea scouts to attend the NZ Scouts Jamboree.

September 19: Dunedin Spinners & Weavers Guild gather to spin at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum for worldwide spinning in public day. All interested people welcome.

September 19: Valley Fest — Garden Tool Refurb Workshops, free hands-on workshops to give old tools a new life, 1.30pm and 3pm, Give to Grow Ōtepoti, 262 North Rd, North East Valley. Registrations needed.

Ongoing: Age Concern Otago “SilverTech” smartphone courses, held regularly in Dunedin and Mosgiel. Inquiries, phone (03) 479-3054, or email hp@ageconcernotago.co.nz

MUSIC GROUPS

September 3 and 10: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

September 4 and 11: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 4 and 11: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

September 4 and 11: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

September 4 and 11: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

September 4 and 18: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

September 8 and 15: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 4876-443.

September 8 and 15: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

September 8 and 15: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

September 8 and 15: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

Dunedin woman Joan Hodge's knitting work, is on display in the "Ravelled" exhibition in the White Box display space at the Dunedin Fringe Festival HQ until September 8. Photo: Vanessa Beck

EXHIBITIONS

September 4-October 11: “Allegorical Journeys”, works by Philippa Blair, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

September 5-25: “Dunedinscapes”, works by Judy Smith, Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

September 5-January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until September 8: “Ravelled”, knitted works by Joan Hodge, curated by Vanessa Beck, White Box exhibition space, Dunedin Fringe Festival HQ, George St.

Until September 10: “Adventures of Death in Pyjamas”, works by Eion Shanks, at Gallery de Novo, 101 Lower Stuart St.

Until September 13: “From Behind”, paintings by Imogen Taylor produced between 2022-26, curated by Dr Kirsty Baker, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until September 16: “Whenua Feeling”, works by Noa Noa von Bassewitz; and “Form and Matter”, works by Molebatsi Matshana, at Blue Oyster Art Project Space, 16 Dowling St.

Until September 25: “Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition”, a group show of astrophotography/night skies, at Otago Art Society, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Until September 28: “Flowers in My Garden”, works by Liz Abbott, at Koru Gallery. A fundraiser for the Aotearoa2Gaza Mutual Aid Fund.

Until September 30: Art@Marinoto Cafe, Floral Portraits by Rod Eales, Mercy Hospital, Newington Ave.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Dunedin Daffodil Club will meet at 7.30pm on September 14 in the Janet Cameron Hall, Shand St, Green Island. Photo: ODT Files

GARDEN EVENTS

September 7: Heritage Roses Otago working bee, 9am-noon, Northern Cemetery, Lovelock Ave. Bring weeding and pruning gear, along with solid footwear. Morning tea provided, any help welcome.

September 8: Dunedin Garden Lovers Club meeting, with guest speaker Marion Thomas on Green Island Community Garden, 1.45pm, St James Presbyterian Church, King Edward St, South Dunedin. Inquiries, phone Jean on (03) 454-5708.

September 8: Dunedin Gardening Club meeting, with speaker Michelle Holt on “Bees in your garden”, 7.30pm, Green Island Bowling Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Midge on 027 696-2551.

September 9: Taieri Garden Club meeting, with guest speaker Ashley from Mosgiel Community Food Bank, 7.30pm, Presbyterian Church hall, Church St, Mosgiel. Please bring non-perishable food items for collection box.

September 14: Otago Daffodil Club meeting, 7.30pm, Janet Cameron Hall, Shand St, Green Island. All welcome, supper provided. Inquiries, phone Maree 027 660-9446.

GENERAL EVENTS

September 3: “Wool Rulz” Market, 10am-4pm, Dunedin Community Gallery, 26 Princes St.

September 3 and 10: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No 8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

September 4 and 11: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

September 5: North East Valley Community Dinner, a night of hearty kai, community celebration, 5pm-7.30pm, North East Valley Bowling Club, 139 North Rd.

September 7 and 14: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

September 7 and 14: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

September 8 and 15: Old Yang-style t’ai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

September 19: Spring Market, 11am-2pm, St Leonards King George Hall, 27 St Leonards Dr. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Pam Whipp on 022 131-2533.

September 25-27: Rotary Club of Mosgiel Book Sale, Wingatui Racecourse, 285 Gladstone Rd North. Running Friday 1pm-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 9am-1pm.

October 3: Get together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.