Windscreen smashed after accidental 'nudge'

    A woman was driving out of a supermarket car park in Dunedin when an accidental "nudge" resulted in a man smashing her windscreen.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 34-year-old driver was inching forward to turn out from the Pak’nSave entrance in to King Edward St when she nudged a man who had walked out in front of her vehicle.

    The woman stopped and was about to open her window to ask him if he was alright when the man punched the windscreen, smashing it.

    Police attended but could not find the man.

    He was described as New Zealand European, of medium build and height, with dark hair in plaits or dreads.

    He was wearing a black long-sleeved top with some yellow on it.

    Police want the man come forward so they could discuss the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

