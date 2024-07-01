Winter woollies bound for Ukraine

Dianne Schnarr (left) and Margaret Larsen try on some of the warm woollen gear at Fairfield Hall that is destined to go to Ukraine as part of Missions Without Borders’ "Operation Cover-Up". PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Thousands of boxes of warm woollen gear and blankets will be sent to war-torn Ukraine and other Eastern European countries as part of a major charity drive.

Missions Without Borders’ "Operation Cover-Up", now in its 24th year, collects blankets and other woollen gear and sends it to far-flung countries in Eastern Europe with a focus on people who can’t afford them.

Dunedin volunteer Errin Hamlyn said there were about 3000 members in the organisation nationwide.

"There’s a great deal of satisfaction involved in what we’re doing. It takes a lot of work, but it’s worth it", Ms Hamlyn said.

Each blanket took about three months to knit, she said.

"We use pure wool. These blankets and jackets and hats are designed for incredibly cold conditions.

"It costs a lot of money and time to make these things. But you think about who it is going to help and it’s all worthwhile.

"It goes to people in Eastern Europe who can’t afford to buy blankets or other items themselves.

"We’re talking about places where it can get as cold as -20°C."

All the knitting would be distributed to the countries where Mission Without Borders worked: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine.

There had been a particular focus on Ukraine in the past two years, due to the ongoing war with Russia, Ms Hamlyn said.

"We hear so many heartwarming stories about what the blankets and woollen gear mean to people in really tough circumstances.

"Many of them get distributed to orphanages."

In order for the items to be distributed, all donated items are sorted, counted and packed.

Knitting is pressed into wool bales by local farmers and other volunteers. The bales are then freighted to a shipping firm in Auckland before being shipped to Holland and then trucked to Romania.

"I’ve been knitting since I was a young girl, but this is extra rewarding", Ms Hamlyn said.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz