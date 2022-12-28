Witness describes 'big bang' at South Dunedin crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in South Dunedin this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Three people have been injured in a two-car crash at a South Dunedin intersection.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the incident was reported about 10.20am.

One ambulance attended and two patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Another patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Police cars, two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances and a St John ambulance could be seen at the intersection of Teviot St and Timaru St about 10.50am today.

A white Honda CRV appeared to have collided with the front passenger door of a black Ford sedan.

Firefighters could be seen sweeping glass from the street and using kitty litter to contain spilt fuel while police officers took witness statements.

A nearby worker said they heard a "big bang" when the collision happened.

Sometimes the approaching traffic could be difficult to see when turning into Teviot St from Timaru St, due to parked cars blocking lines of sight, the worker said.

