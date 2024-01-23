Woman allegedly bottles pair after inappropriate comments

A Dunedin woman sick of two men in their 40s hurling inappropriate comments at her allegedly responded by bottling them in the head.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Melbourne St in South Dunedin at 8.30pm yesterday after a group of people had a fight outside a Dunedin property.

Two allegedly drunk men, aged 43 and 48, were loitering and acting disorderly outside a Melbourne St property for about one hour while making inappropriate comments towards a 23-year-old woman inside the property.

In response to the comments, the 23-year-old woman bottled both men over the head.

The 43-year-old man then grabbed the woman, pinned her on the property’s fence and punched her in both sides of her face.

The woman managed to run away, but the men chased her up the street.

The woman’s 43-year-old mother came outside to intervene and the 43-year-old man then pushed the mother in the neck and started kicking in the property’s fence.

Police arrived and the 43-year-old man remained hostile and aggressive.

Both men and the 23-year-old woman were arrested.

The woman was charged with assault with intent to injure and the 43-year-old man was charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting police, two charges of assault, wilful damage and an indecent act in a public place.

Both will appear in court at a later date.

