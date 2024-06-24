Woman booted from bar bites officer

A boozy night out in Dunedin for a pair of sisters ended with a police officer being bitten on the arm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Octagon at 2.45am on Sunday when the two women refused to leave a bar after staff kicked them out.

When police located and spoke to the pair, aged 19 and 21, the older woman allegedly assaulted an officer by biting her on the arm, leaving a ‘‘substantial bite mark injury’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both women were arrested, and the 21-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to injure and disorderly behaviour.

She will appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was given a formal warning.

The bitten officer was alright, but would have blood samples taken this week and a in a few months, Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz