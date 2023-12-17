Woman charged with trespass at Mercy Hospital

A woman was arrested and charged with trespassing at a Dunedin hospital over the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was causing several disturbances over Friday and Saturday night at Mercy Hospital in Newington Ave.

The woman was refusing to leave the premise and police had to take her away.

It is understood the hospital had extra security put in place in the meantime to monitor the entrance.

Police said the woman was not a threat and would appear in court tomorrow.