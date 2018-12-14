Woman injured in St Kilda crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in St Kilda this afternoon. Photo: George Block

Emergency services are attending a crash in St Kilda this afternoon after a driver reportedly failed to observe a stop sign at an intersection.

A witness said the young female driver of a Toyota hatchback was travelling along Grove St when she continued through the stop sign at the Market St intersection, colliding with a Ford.

The elderly man driving the Ford said he did not have time to stop and collided with her vehicle.

He was uninjured but the young woman was being treated at the scene by St John.

Police and fire crews are also attending and Market St remains open.