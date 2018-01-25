Woman killed in Sth Dunedin fire named

Police have named a woman killed in a fatal house fire in South Dunedin earlier this week.

Anastasia Margaret Neve (35) of Dunedin, died after the property in Wesley St caught alight early on Monday morning.

The other victim, a man, had yet to be formally identified.

The fire occurred in the back flat. An elderly man living in the front flat was rescued by a neighbour.

Police said investigation into the deaths involved several different versions of events and "a fair bit of rumour and speculation".

Southern District Police investigations manager Detective Inspector Steve Wood said the fire was a "complex scene'', and as a result, the post mortems were also complex and on-going.

"It's just going to take a wee while to put this one together.''

A bouquet of flowers left outside the Wesley St home. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN.

Det Insp Wood said police investigators had been hearing "a fair bit of rumour and speculation'' about what had happened in the lead-up to the fire.

"We've got several reports of different versions of events that we obviously follow up, and we've got an inquiry team working away on all these different versions of events, but we're interested in dealing with the facts and what the scene and post mortems will tell us.

"We don't ignore any information that comes in . . . and we're very interested to see where it's come from and trace it back to see if there is anything in it.''

The bodies were removed from the house on Tuesday.

• Contact Dunedin police (03) 471-4800; Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.