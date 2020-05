An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter has been called after a woman had a medical event in a difficult to access spot in Portobello. Photo: ODT file

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter has been called to transport a female patient to Dunedin Hospital, following an incident on an Otago Peninsula walking track this afternoon.

St John Ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said the patient had a medical event about 2.30pm, near Hatchery Rd, Portobello, and is in a serious condition.

He said police and Fire and Emergency NZ were also in attendance because the site is difficult to access.