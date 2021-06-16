Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Woman unlawfully in NZ arrested in Dunedin

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A person has been arrested in Dunedin after being found to be unlawfully in the country.

    A police spokesman said a 47-year-old woman was charged with breaching the Immigration Act on Tuesday.

    She would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

    An Immigration New Zealand (INZ) spokeswoman said the individual was taken into custody in Dunedin after being found to be unlawfully in New Zealand.

    The individual was detained at the request of INZ and remained in police custody.

    The arrest was part of routine inquiries that are regularly carried out by INZ, she said.

    INZ were making further inquiries could not comment further at this stage.

     

