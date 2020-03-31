Woman warned over behaviour at supermarket

Police were called to the supermarket in South Dunedin on Monday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A woman has been given a warning after she verbally abused and coughed on supermarket staff in Dunedin after being refused entry, police say.

Supermarkets have enacted changes to ensure staff safety and customer comfort during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the 32-year-old’s behaviour at Pak'N Save yesterday was “unacceptable” and put other people’s health at risk, as well as causing stress and anxiety.

The woman also filmed supermarket staff before leaving in a vehicle.

Mr Dinnissen said the woman was later stopped by police on the Northern Motorway, issued with a trespass notice and given a warning for disorderly behaviour.