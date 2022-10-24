Workshops rekindle love for resourceful creation

Dunedin’s Bill Morris (left) works on finishing a spoon as part of a Rekindle craft workshop in Dunedin on Saturday; Jenny Geelan (centre), of Kingston, carves a spoon from scratch; and Kyleigh Burniston (right), of Queensberry, works on her weaving skills. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A newcomer may take about four hours to carve a wooden spoon from scratch, but with enough practice this can be whittled down significantly.

For Christchurch’s Douglas Horrell, who led a spoon-carving workshop in Dunedin on Saturday, it takes just 30 minutes.

The workshop was part of Christchurch arts organisation Rekindle’s series of 16 workshops over the three days of Labour Weekend.

They were hosted by Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin School of Art and waste management company Res.Awesome.

Wood was sourced from unwanted Christchurch cast-offs, such as silver birch from the city’s red zone.

Participants were also able to learn skills such as basket or tray weaving, string and rope making, felt making and eco dyeing.

Rekindle manager Hannah Wilson Black said materials were carefully selected for their environmental impact, and included materials such as ivy and cabbage tree leaves.

"It’s about creating something from what’s around us," she said.

There had been many requests for Rekindle to come down and teach workshops in Dunedin.

Eco-crafts seemed to be more popular since the first Covid-19 lockdown.

"We saw a real interest in people making things, especially making things in a resourceful way.

"We think it’s on the rise," Ms Wilson said.

The first day of workshops had been excellent.

Participants were "happy and excited", and proud of what they had achieved.

