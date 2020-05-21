Global Insight: 'Almost certain' life beyond Earth

Watch full video below

The United States might already have evidence of other life in the universe, Professor Robert Patman says.

Speaking about the emerging second space race, Prof Patman told Global Insight he believes NASA predictions for the next couple of decades suggest they might already have indicators that we will find life as we explore beyond our planet.

Compared with the first space race, that would have an even more profound effect on our perception of ourselves as inhabitants of a small planet.