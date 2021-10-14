Global Insight: Putin wins again - but at what cost?

Watch interview highlights:



Vladimir Putin's apparent theft of the Russian elections actually spells bad news for his regime, Professor Robert Patman predicts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian parliamentary elections, marred by many allegations of result rigging, have returned President Putin's United Russia party with an overwhelming majority.

But Prof Patman says the price of victory could well be a "deeper malaise" that erodes the authoritarian regime from within.

Watch full interview here:

