Global Insight: What China could lose if it invades Taiwan

The threat of China invading Taiwan is real, but the cost to China would be substantial, Professor Robert Patman says.

Speaking on Global Insight, the University of Otago foreign affairs specialist said China making good on its threat to use force to reclaim Taiwan would come at a cost, militarily and economically.

Prof Patman also said New Zealand is caught in a difficult position because of its strong relationship with both China and Taiwan.