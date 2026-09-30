An afternoon of drinking and watching videos about Hitler and Darth Vader sparked a violent outburst from a man with a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality.

Beau Aindow was yelling at the video with such anger that his ex-partner asked him to give her space and went upstairs in her Nelson home.

It ended with him attacking her with kitchen chairs, threatening her with a large kitchen knife when he was refused more cider, and squirting tomato sauce throughout the kitchen.

His lawyer Kelly Hennessy said Aindow was a “Jekyll and Hyde” who lost all sense of boundaries and harm caused to others when drinking.

He accepted the outcome could have been “far worse” but Aindow, who had been in custody since his arrest in May, did possess insight into what happened.

Police considered he remained at high risk of reoffending, particularly with domestic partners.

Judge Tania Warburton noted Aindow’s propensity for violence against partners when drinking.

He has 15 convictions for family violence recorded between 2010 and 2024, she said.

The 37-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday in the Nelson District Court to 11 months in prison on two charges of assaulting a person in family relationship, a charge of threatening to kill and threatening grievous bodily harm and assault.

On the afternoon of May 21 Aindow was at his ex-partner’s home.

According to the police summary, he was drinking alcohol and watching videos on YouTube about Hitler and the Star Wars character Darth Vader for most of the afternoon.

He was yelling at the video with such intensity the woman went upstairs, and came back down later to organise dinner for herself.

Aindow approached and tried to take a drink of juice she had just poured for herself then asked for more cider.

Police said Aindow grabbed the woman’s cellphone and threw it around the room several times.

He looked around the house for more alcohol, couldn’t find any, and went into the kitchen and grabbed two tall kitchen chairs which he threw at her, one of which hit her on the arm.

He then walked towards the woman, kicked her in the side of the face, then walked back to the kitchen and grabbed a large, serrated knife.

Aindow pointed the knife directly at her and said, “I’m going to get you and get others”.

He put the knife into his waistband and issued more threats, which she believed.

As she tried to walk away Aindow grabbed her from behind.

She managed to get free but as she ran upstairs, Aindow followed, grabbing the hem of her pants, trying to get his phone back.

The victim ran scared into a bedroom.

She went back downstairs and saw Aindow had squirted tomato sauce all through the kitchen, police said.

Police arrived at the address and appealed for Aindow to come to the door.

He fled but was arrested at a nearby fuel station.

He told police that he had been playing video games when he “had an argument with the missus”.

Judge Warburton said according to the woman’s victim impact statement, she was greatly affected by what happened, including that she had been injured, continued to have panic attacks and nightmares.

From an adjusted sentencing starting point of 16 months in prison, factoring in uplifts for aggravating factors, Aindow was given allowances for his guilty pleas and sentenced to 11 months in prison.

He was granted leave to apply for home detention if a suitable address at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility was found.

Judge Warburton said it was necessary to grant the protection order police sought against him.