Four Blenheim gymnasts have given their club a reason to celebrate after being chosen to compete nationally.

Friends Greta Foote, 13, Addie Kitto, 13, Paige Kitto, 13 and Casso Karura, 11 from Blenheim Gymnastic Club have been chosen as part of the Top of the South national team.

The talented team, who have been taking gymnastics since they were 7 years old, will head to Tauranga at the end of the month to compete in the 2026 XP Gymnastics Nationals.

Team manager Renee Ashby says it’s the most members selected from the club to attend for a while.

Greta, who has been chosen twice before, says she is delighted to have made it through again.

“We had to go to a lot of competitions to get the points we needed – Christchurch, Wellington and Timaru.

“It’s worth it though and we’re all really excited to be going.”

Blenheim Gymnastics Club and Top South National team members, Paige Kitto, Greta Foote, Addie Kitto and Casso Karura. Photo: Paula Hulburt.

Identical twins Addie and Paige and Casso train four times a week, clocking up 11 hours a week each. Greta, who is two levels ahead trains even more.

But the sporty bunch relish every opportunity they get to perfect their routines, acknowledging they must be “fairly fit” to do it.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Addie explains. Alongside Paige, the pair also play touch, netball, volleyball and ripper rugby. The Renwick School students enjoy hanging out with their friends when not training.

Casso, who goes to Witherlea School, plays volleyball at school and says she is looking forward to her first national competition.

“I’m not nervous yet,” she says, “but that might be different when we are standing in front of the judges.”

Greta, who plays netball and tennis as well as doing Acro and athletics, says she enjoys all her classes. “I’d definitely rather be busy,” she smiles.

Practising their routines at Blenheim Gymnastics Club, the girls formed friendships early on. They will compete across four categories, floor, beam, vault and bar.

Fundraising for the girls to get to Tauranga has been ongoing and this Sunday the Club is holding Open Sessions for the public.

Renee says the Club has generously allowed the use of the gym and everyone is welcome to attend, even if they are not a member.

The open session for aged 4-7years take place between 11.30 and 12.30 while all ages can join in the next session between 12.45 and 1.45pm.

The Club is at 2 Opawa Street in Blenheim. Email BGCNATIONALSFUNDRAISING@gmail.com to book a place.