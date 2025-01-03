$10m worth of meth seized at Auckland Airport

Customs seized 20kg of methamphetamine from a flight at Auckland Airport. Photo: Supplied / NZ Customs

Customs have arrested three drug couriers at Auckland Airport, seizing methamphetamine with a combined street value of more than NZ$10 million.

The attempts involve two incidents, which are not believed to be related.

A 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old man arriving from Toronto in Canada on New Year's Day were found to carry just over 20kg of methamphetamine in their checked-in suitcase.

In the other case, a 59-year-old woman arriving from Honolulu Thursday night was found to carry about just under 7kg of methamphetamine.

Customs officers searched the woman's baggage and found clothing that was stiff to the touch. Border testing indicated the presence of methamphetamine, which had been soaked into the clothing.

Auckland Airport customs manager Paul Williams said drug couriers were trying to exploit the busy holiday travel period.

"Day three into the new year and Customs has already stopped approximately NZ$10.2 million worth of methamphetamine from causing harm in our communities.

"This is a result of the hard work of our frontline officers, supported by intelligence and targeting experts who have been working throughout the holiday season to identify and stop potential drug couriers."

Williams urged travellers passing through airports to stay vigilant.

"Keep your eyes out for suspicious activity, and if you notice anything unusual, report it to a Customs officer."

The three suspects are due to appear in Manukau District Court today.