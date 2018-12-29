11 missions in 24 hrs: Record day for rescue helicopter

The rescue helicopter lands on Motuihe Island to assist a female patient involved in tractor roll. Photo: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Yesterday was a record day for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters with 11 missions, one more than the previous record.

The rescue services' day began shortly after midnight when a crew was sent to Whitianga to assist a girl with a medical complaint. She was flown to Thames Hospital in a serious condition.

Over the next 24 hours, crews would help save the lives of 10 others, including a man who had been assaulted, an infant with a medical complaint and a woman who was in a tractor that rolled.

Just before midday, a rescue helicopter was sent to Kawau Island to assist a male with a head injury. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital.

An intensive care paramedic and helicopter emergency medicine service (HEMS) doctor were dropped at Motuihe Island to assist a female patient, aged in her 20s, who was involved in a tractor roll.

In one of the last jobs for the day, at 6.30pm, a crew was sent to Cooks Beach in the Coromandel to help a male, aged in his 30s, involved in a water incident.

"We assisted a male who jumped 4m into water and didn't resurface. He was pulled from the water by an off-duty intensive care paramedic," a spokesperson said.

He was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Lincoln Davies said it was normal for missions to increase at this time of year.

"As the season warms up, more people are out and about doing things including having fun in the sun. It is sadly unfortunate that accidents can happen to ruin these lovely days," he said.

Previous record days, which clocked in at 10 missions per day, were Saturday March 2, 2018 and Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Yesterday, 13 staff members worked during the 24 hours: four pilots, four intensive care paramedics, four crewmen or co-pilots, and one HEMS doctor.

"These days require the very best of our crews, who are highly skilled and very capable people," Davies said.

"Down time is important. Hopefully the guys get a well deserved sleep in."

Each flight costs about $4500 to $5000 to the community - so yesterday's 11 callouts cost about $49,500 to $55,000 in total.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust is a registered charity funded by local sponsors, individuals, families, businesses and organisations.

• If you'd like to learn more about the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter service or make a donation visit rescuehelicopter.org.nz.

Record day

• 12.34am Westpac 2 to Whitianga to assist a girl with a medical complaint. Flown to Thames Hospital in a serious condition.

• Early morning Westpac 2 to Whangamata to assist a male in his 30s who had been assaulted. Flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

• 10.20am Westpac 1 sent to Coromandel to assist an infant boy with a medical complaint. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

• 11.37am Westpac 2 to Kawau Island to assist a male with a head injury. Flown to Auckland City Hospital - after dropping off intensive care paramedic and HEMS doctor to Motuihe to assist a female in her 20s involved in tractor roll.

• 12.40pm Westpac 2 to Motuihe Island after collecting two firefighters and lift equipment from Mechanics Bay. Collected female who was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

• 12.45pm Westpac 1 to Motuihe Island after collecting four firefighters from Mechanics Bay.

• 3.25pm Westpac 2 to Waiheke Island to assist a female in her teens with a medical complaint. She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

• 4.25pm Westpac 2 to Waiheke Island to assist a male in his 60s with a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

• 5.46pm Westpac 2 to Waiheke Island to assist a girl with a medical complaint. She was flown to Starship Hospital in a moderate condition.

• 6.30pm Westpac 1 sent to Cooks Beach to assist a male, aged in his 30s, involved in a water incident. He was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

• 7.40pm Westpac 2 to Kaipara Flats to assist a female in her 50s with a medical condition. She was flown to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.