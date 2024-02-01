120-year-old tree crashes down on house

A 120-year-old oak tree fell on top of this Halswell St property, damaging the owner's ute. Photo / Aropeta Sullivan

A large oak tree which fell on a Whanganui house has sparked concerns about pedestrians using a popular walking route.

Aropeta Sullivan said his family was sitting at the back of his Halswell St property on Wednesday when they heard a large crash.

“We thought it was an earthquake.”

He walked out to his front yard and the “whole house was covered” by a collapsed tree, making it impossible to get through the front door.

Whanganui Fire Brigade and police attended the scene before calling in Whanganui District Council staff.

Sullivan said the tree had fallen on to his front fence and drainpipe, but most of the damage was to his car.

“My truck was smashed up, but it’s more of an inconvenience than anything.

“The council were really good, they were here promptly and started cleaning the whole place up. But it was a bit of a shock.”

Sullivan said “it could have been a lot worse”, and if someone had been walking along the road at 5pm they would have been hit.

“All the weight on the branch just gave way, and it just dropped like anything.”

Aropeta Sullivan with Girl the dog clearing up the aftermath of an oak tree falling on to his property. Photo / Bevan Conley

Schoolchildren often use the road to walk home from Cullinane College.

The English oak was planted in 1902 and is one of a line of oaks on Halswell St that are protected due to their historical significance.

The most recent council inspection of the tree happened in October 2023 as part of an annual review to highlight any work needed.

Council arborists indicated the tree had good form and condition and was healthy, with no outward indication of any weaknesses in the branch that failed.

The last time the oaks along Halswell St were reduced in size was in January-July 2020.

They were pruned by 25 per cent to open up the canopy area to allow more light into the road and cut back the long weighty limbs.

Neighbour Chris Smith said he was at home when he heard the tree fall on to Sullivan’s property.

“It made a hell of a noise - one of those noises where you don’t want to go out and look at what’s happened.”

He said he had previously been worried about the trees.

About a year ago, a tree fell on a truck on the other side of the intersection on Halswell St, he said.

“I often drive down the middle of the road because I’m scared of the trees falling.

“They’ve got to be trimmed, [or] else they’ll just grow again.”

Sullivan said in the mornings, the street is busy with foot traffic.

“Everybody’s moaning and groaning about these trees not being kept up to standard and pruned.”

Council community, property and places general manager Sarah O’Hagan said arborists would prune out dead wood and broken or split branches, and ensure power line or road clearance during their annual inspections.

However, not all trees required pruning work every year, she said.

“Branches are subject to wind forces, which can be very localised, and it is likely that this is the cause of the branch falling.”

The council said a full inspection of the Halswell St oaks would be carried out within the next month.