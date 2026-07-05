National promises to pursue seven trade deals if elected

National Party Trade spokesperson Todd McClay. Photo: RNZ

National has promised to prioritise trade deals with seven specific countries if it wins the election.

The party says it would pursue deals in the next five years with Brazil, Switzerland, Argentina, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Uruguay and the European Free Trade Association, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

These would be followed by a second tranche of negotiations with South Africa, Turkey, Colombia, Morocco, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

Other aspects of the trade policy include pursuing more essential supplies agreements like the food-for-fuel one with Singapore that ensured a stable fuel supply in exchange for food after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and ramping up the use of paperless trade and digital customs to help eliminated non-tariff trade barriers.

NZ Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) would also be asked to proactively identify high-value market opportunities created by FTAs and develop "forward-looking sector opportunity maps" that could match New Zealand's export strengths with global demands ahead of competitors.

The Crown agency would also be tasked with assigning a relationship manager to 200 small and medium-sized goods and services businesses with export-ready products and capacity to grow.

AI-powered tools would also be developed by the government to help streamline exporting:

An FTA tariff adviser

A rules of origin navigator

A market access requirements tool

Announcing the party's policy from the Port of Auckland alongside Trade spokesperson Todd McClay, party leader Christopher Luxon said in the past two and a-half years National had negotiated and signed free trade agreements with India, the UAE, and the six-nation Gulf cooperation council, and brought the EU deal into force ahead of schedule.

"We have now completed 23 trade missions to 18 countries generating more than $2 billion in deals and contracts and commercial commitments.

"National will not let up, we are going to continue our unrelenting pursuit of better access for our farmers, our growers, our winemakers, our manufacturers, and our technology and entrepreneurs. What could be more important in a very volatile and uncertain world than having the security of free trade agreements that deliver for Kiwis?"

McClay said the seven markets identified would offer huge, untapped opportunities for New Zealand exporters.

"Our exports to these countries are currently worth just $1.8 billion, demonstrating the scale of the opportunity for our exporters," McClay said.

"Christopher Luxon promised National would get a free trade deal with India in our first term of government. We delivered, despite many saying it couldn't be done. A re-elected National government will apply this same ambition and focus on securing New Zealand's next billion customers."

He said Bangladesh, for example, would help shore up New Zealand dairy exports.