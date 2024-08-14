170kmh speedster slammed over 'arrogant, dangerous' driving

A South Island man has had his car impounded and been charged by police after he was caught doing more than 170kmh on a state highway.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Snell said the 24-year-old was clocked "travelling at the dangerous speed" on Whakatu Drive (State Highway 6) in Nelson about 12.50pm on Wednesday.

The road has a speed limit of 100kmh.

The man was charged with driving at a dangerous speed and is due to appear in Nelson District Court.

"Driving at an excessive speed will have only one outcome for not only the driver and any passengers, but for anyone they crash into," Snell said.

"Speed is identified as a contributing factor in about 30 percent of road deaths in New Zealand, which is why police will not tolerate this type of arrogant and dangerous behaviour.

"Fatal crashes affect more than just those involved; Families, friends, colleagues and emergency services deal with the trauma of losing loved ones as a result of unsafe driving."