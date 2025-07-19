$25k to make bridge more comfortable for canines

Teddy, a Cavoodle, tries out the new bridge featuring a smooth section for dogs to walk on. PHOTO: SHANON STEVENS / SUPPLIED

Paw-friendly panels have been added to a new water pipe bridge in Wellington, making it more comfortable for dogs to walk across.

Greater Wellington Regional Council completed the bridge in Kaitoke Regional Park late last year.

Nick Leggett, chair of Wellington Water - which manages water pipe bridges for the council - said the bridge formed part of a popular walkway loop, and the park was visited by 350,000 people last year.

He said the bridge combined "a critical piece of infrastructure with something that people can use and enjoy".

But feedback from the community found the bridge walkway's grate design was both uncomfortable and off-putting to dogs, who disliked being able to see below and needed more grip.

Wellington Water chair Nick Leggett with his dog Teddy and Cr Ros Connelly and her dog Cuba. Photo: SHANON STEVENS / SUPPLIED

"The feedback was really positive, but it's just that point where you've got [50] percent of the water supply for the Wellington region coming under this bridge but you've also got 350,000 people who use that park, and it's important that both are catered for.

"But we can combine critical infrastructure with critical walking infrastructure."

Work began in 2022 to replace the existing pipe bridge due to age, leaks and a lack of seismic loading resilience.

Leggett said the total budget for the bridge was $41 million and the panels cost $25,000.

"Within that wider budget that's pretty small, but it is still significant - and it's significant for the people [who] will get the benefit of walking across the bridge with their dogs."

Leggett and his dog Teddy, a black Cavoodle, tested the bridge yesterday along with Greater Wellington regional councillor Ros Connelly and her dog Cuba.