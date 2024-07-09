4-year-old's injuries before death revealed

Photo: ODT files

A four-year-old girl who died in Northland almost nine years ago had suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two separate head injuries, it has been revealed.

Police reignited their investigation into the October 2015 unexplained death of Alestra Kepa-Hati last week.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall, of the Northland CIB, said Alestra's injuries occurred in the two weeks before her death, when she was living with caregivers in rural Kaikohe.

Northland police were continuing to speak to two people of interest, but wanted to hear from anyone who had seen Alestra, or had any involvement with her or her two younger siblings after August 28 in 2015.

According to information gathered so far, that was the last day the pre-schooler had been seen by anyone other than her caregivers.

At that time she was said to have been uninjured and healthy.

Syddall said injuries like those suffered by the girl did not just happen.

"It is likely someone knows something or has seen something and that's why we need the community's help. It's been nearly nine years since Alestra's death. Allegiances change over time, and now is the time to do the right thing by this innocent child."

Syddall said information could be provided in person at a local police station, or by calling the 105 reporting line and quoting file number 151003/8395.

Information could also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.