Tuesday, 25 March 2025

70-year-old to appear in court after Chch lockdown

    A police car at the scene of yesterday's lockdown. Photo: RNZ
    A 70-year-man will appear in court today, charged with threatening a dwelling, after his neighbourhood in the Christchurch suburb of Sydenham was locked down for several hours on Monday.

    A number of nearby homes and businesses were evacuated and a 100-metre cordon was put in place around the Percival Street address.

    Nearby residents told RNZ there had been a bomb threat.

    Police took the man into custody without incident on Monday evening, and residents were let back into their homes about 6pm.

    RNZ