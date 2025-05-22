School's 'heartfelt support' with student after assault

Oxford Area School. Photo: Google Maps

A rural Canterbury school principal is supporting a student who was taken to hospital after being assaulted by another student.

Police and paramedics were called to Oxford Area School at 2pm on Wednesday.

The injured student was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

Principal Mike Hart said the school's "thoughts and heartfelt support" were with the student and their whānau.

"We know this may be unsettling and we are doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of all involved," he said.

"Please be assured that we are following all appropriate procedures as we work through what has happened, and we are committed to keeping our community informed as needed."

Hart encouraged people to contact the school if they had any concerns or questions.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Andrea Williams said staff had contacted the school.

"All schools in Aotearoa New Zealand are self-governing through their boards and are required to have policies and procedures in place to manage any concerns or unacceptable behaviour in the school environment.

"We have been in contact with the school and they are following all appropriate procedures. They do not require our support."

Oxford Area School had students from Years 1 to 13.