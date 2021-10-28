89 new community cases, Christchurch staying at level 2

There are 89 new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand this afternoon and Christchurch will stay at alert level 2 despite two new community cases confirmed.

Authorities have been working to determine the risk to the South Island's biggest city. But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told media this afternoon there was no need for Christchurch to move up an alert level, as the cases have had no major exposure events and all close contacts have been isolated.

He said earlier today the two cases were not frequent users of the Covid Tracer App, had been quite unwell and potentially out and about in the city while infectious for several days. They were not vaccinated.

Vaccination rates were above 90% for first doses and above 70% for second doses in the Bishopdale area, where one of the cases lives.

The alert level 2 settings would continue to keep people safe by limiting gatherings, restricting worksites and use of masks and scanning, he said.

The Ministry of Health said the Christchurch cases are from the same household. One travelled from Auckland a week ago with a childcare exemption after having tested negative for the virus. Travel to provide childcare is permitted under alert level 3 if no other appropriate person is available locally.

The Ministry said the person who travelled to Auckland had a negative test before heading north and a second negative test before returning to Christchurch on Friday, October 15. The case was not considered infectious when they travelled back to Christchurch.

The other case works as a truck driver and the company the person works for is assisting with tracking their whereabouts during the four days the person was working during their infectious period. Initial information indicates the person was completing deliveries around the Christchurch area, with some trips to north Canterbury.

Both people became unwell last week, were tested on October 26 and both returned positive test results last night. Currently, there are three households where nine close contacts have been identified.

Both cases are isolating safety at home, with public health oversight, and with plans under way to transfer them to a local quarantine facility.

89 new community cases

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are 89 new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today - 83 in Auckland (the centre of the current Delta outbreak), four in Waikato and two in Christchurch.

One further case in Auckland is an MIQ worker and is being investigated to determine whether it is a community or border-related case.

As at 10am, 39 of today’s cases have been linked - including 26 household contacts - and 50 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.

Thirty-seven people are in hospitals and five are in ICU.