$8m Powerball struck; Milton player wins $250k

A lucky Lotto player from Matamata in Waikato is $8.25 million better off tonight after Powerball was struck.
Tonight's winner was the sixth Powerball winner this year and comes just two weeks after a Christchurch punter scored themselves $22.5m.
First Division was split four ways, with tickets from Milton, Christchurch and Auckland claiming $250,000 each.
The winning Milton ticket was sold at the Milton Supervalue while Christchurch's winner bought their ticket from the Wainoni Pak N Save.