$8m Powerball struck; Milton player wins $250k

    A lucky Lotto player from Matamata in Waikato is $8.25 million better off tonight after Powerball was struck. 

    Tonight's winner was the sixth Powerball winner this year and comes just two weeks after a Christchurch punter scored themselves $22.5m. 

    First Division was split four ways, with tickets from Milton, Christchurch and Auckland claiming $250,000 each. 

    The winning Milton ticket was sold at the Milton Supervalue while Christchurch's winner bought their ticket from the Wainoni Pak N Save. 

     

