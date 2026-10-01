New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis says he suffered internal injuries after a vehicle collision in Auckland last week.

The Hollywood actor released a statement through a public relations company which said he was hospitalised after the collision on Wednesday, September 23.

Curtis assisted the other injured parties with first aid until emergency services arrived, it said.

The 58-year-old said he was deeply saddened by the incident and his thoughts were with those involved.

He said he was “collaborating” with authorities and would not be commenting further.