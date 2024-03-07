Adventure park eyes reopening after Port Hills blaze

Officials survey the Christchurch Adventure Park after the fire. Photo: Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has returned Christchurch Adventure Park to its owners, three weeks after a large fire broke out on the Port Hills.

Hundreds of hectares were burned from Worsley Spur to Kennedys Bush, and the fire spread into parts of the adventure park.

In a statement, the park said control of the property was returned to it on Tuesday, which would allow further assessment work to take place.

It said next week the haul rope of the chairlift would be X-rayed to check its structural integrity.

That would be the key factor determining the park's reopening date.

The haul rope of the chairlift will need to be closely checked, the park says. Photo: Supplied

The park said, at this stage, all going well it hoped to reopen at the end of this month.

The fire caused the cancellation of a major mountain biking event.

Crankworx Summer Series was due to be held at the park from March 1-3.

However, the fire, which burnt through 650 hectares including some of the adventure park, put paid to the event, organisers announced.